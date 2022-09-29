LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The City of Lewisburg finalizes its plans for the construction on the new water system.

Last month, the city received $52 million from the Biden administration to build a completely new water system.

Thursday, September 29, the city announced the funding was confirmed and the project was greenlit by the city council.

Construction of the new system will force a 1.8-mile section of the Greenbrier River Trail, from Mile Post 3.75 to Mile Post 5.53, to be closed from October 3rd until March 2024.

The city will install a new parking lot and trailhead entrance at Harper Road in Hopper this December to make up for the disturbance.