Lewisburg Fire Department hangs Christmas lights downtown

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One city in Greenbrier County is getting into the Holiday Spirit.

Businesses throughout downtown Lewisburg have the option of hanging Christmas lights on their buildings. The Lewisburg Fire Department is hanging the lights for donations. Fire Chief, Joseph Thomas, said they have been hanging Christmas lights for businesses owners for a few years.

“We started doing it then and we’ll continue on this year,” Thomas said. “We’ve done a few buildings so far and we’ve got a couple more to finish off. It’s a good training opportunity for us. The other night when we were out, we learned a few things and could see exactly what our ladder hooks were able to do on some of the buildings.”

Thomas said the lights will be up for a little longer this year. He added the minimum donation for putting up lights on businesses is $100.