Lewisburg Mayor reacts to death of RBG

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, many women want to continue her fight for gender equality. Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court for more than 27 years and was the second woman appointed to the bench.

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White told 59News she was heartbroken when she heard of Ginsburg’s passing. She said she hopes women will continue to follow in Ginsburg’s footsteps.

“Because of her fight, I am privileged to sit in the Mayors seat of Lewisburg,” White said. “It’s always good when women stand up for each other, and that’s my hope and my prayer that the women of Congress will stand up for us, all of us, and not continue to let men decide what we should and shouldn’t do with our lives.”

White said she hopes people will continue to recognize and appreciate everything Ginsburg stood for.