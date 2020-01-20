Breaking News
Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On the morning on Jan. 20, 2020, the Lewisburg community braved the cold for a day they say is vital to our nation’s identity.

One of the participants was Fayette County resident, Bill Laird. Laird said he participated in this march several times before.

“We have a lot of national holidays, such as Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Day, but again, those aren’t just vacation days,” Laird said. “Those are days to reflect on great people and what they meant to our country.”

While many people were relaxing on their day off from school or work, others were marching from the courthouse, down Washington St., and up to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Gemma Stanton is an Americorps Service Member. She volunteered to hand out song lyrics before the march. She said although it was chilly, it was worth waking up early.

“I like that, you know, it’s during January and you wouldn’t think we’d all be out marching,” Stanton said. “But it’s a sacrifice we can make to remind ourselves of all the sacrifices people made throughout the years for civil rights.”

People bundled up in their warmest jackets, hats, and scarves, coming together in the spirit of Dr. King’s principles.

Many participants, like Master of Ceremonies, James Wilmer, said at the heart of Martin Luther King-Junior Day is unity, bringing King’s values out of the shadows of 1960’s America.

“In light of everything going on in the world today, we, more now than ever, need to come together as one,” Wilmer said. “We have to have each others backs. That’s what MLK talked about.”

For participant George Little, he said the day meant promoting love and acceptance.

“It means a lot of things, but it really promotes love and pulling up everybody,” Little said. “You know, everybody counts.”

