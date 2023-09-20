LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A unique wellness retreat for women is set to take place in Lewisburg.

Tracy Peyton, the owner of Lila, is organizing a retreat that she says immerses guests in Lewisburg’s one-of-a-kind community.

She partnered with the O-School, Carnegie Hall, and many other local Greenbrier County businesses to offer yoga lessons, culinary classes, locally sourced farm-to-table food, and more to attendees.

“There is an incredible support system when you bring women together,” said Peyton. “I wanted to create this retreat in a way that was immersed within our community. I felt like that was a very unique concept that I had not seen before.”

The retreat begins Thursday, September 28, 2023 and is open to women of all ages.

For information on how to reserve your spot, head over to Lila’s website.