Lewisburg United Methodist Church held annual Christmas Tree Lane Bazaar

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, the Lewisburg United Methodist Church held its annual Christmas Tree Lane Bazaar.

The Bazaar began in 1952, making this the 68th year of hosting the event. Community members gathered to enjoy a warm lunch and take a look at the Sweet Shop.

Jeanie Wyatt, President of the United Methodist Women, has been running the event for nearly six years.

“I grew up here and I was a little girl when I started coming to the Bazaar, so it’s been a part of my life,” Wyatt said. “And truly, I’ve been in charge of it for the last five to six years, so it’s just a part of my Christmas season. It’s a good feeling when you see people come here and enjoy and look forward to it every year.”

The money raised during the event stays local. Most of the money is donated to local charities and some will help members of the church participate in mission trips.

