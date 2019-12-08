Lewisburg’s annual Christmas Parade brought festivities to the community

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Washington Street in Lewisburg was festive this afternoon as people filled the sidewalks to enjoy the Holiday Parade.

Several organizations around the Lewisburg area participated in the parade, like Shoney’s, Cub Scouts, and even the Lewisburg Steelers football players and cheerleaders attended.

Not only did Santa visit Lewisburg, but the Grinch turned up as well.

The streets were full of children scrambling to grab candy as it was being thrown into the crowd by participants. Local first responders even took time out of their day to greet the community.