GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS)– A local high school is recognized as one of the top schools in the nation for its strong commitment to helping students complete college applications and continue their education.



Liberty High School is one of only 19 schools selected to receive the honor. The recognition comes from College for West Virginia.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education said, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see a stand-out school like Liberty High School be recognized nationally for their work in helping their students achieve more.”