Liberty High School will go remote next week due to COVID-19

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — One local high school will be closed for the week due to COVID-19.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said Liberty High School will go remote all next week. He said there are more than 100 kids in quarantine because of six positive cases in the school.

Contact tracing was completed and Price said most cases were community spread. The school will be thoroughly cleaned. Students will return back to school after spring break on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Price said if you have any questions about going remote, contact the school directly.