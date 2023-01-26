HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A Summers County road will be closed next week for repairs to a failing bridge.

County Route 26/2, Lick Creek Road, will be closed Monday, January 30, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. and will reopen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 P.M.

This closure is required due to the needed repair of a failing bridge structure. The bridge is located a quarter of a mile northeast of the junction with Dry Fork Run Road.

Local traffic will still have access to all properties along Lick Creek Road via Indian Ridge Road or Red Sulphur Turnpike, Tophet Road and Dry Fork Run Road.

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.