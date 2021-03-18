Lifeguard certification classes back at YMCA

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will be offering life guard training classes again. These classes will be offered for people who would liked to be a certified Red Cross lifeguard.

Classes will be held in the evenings and on the weekends. Regina Thomas is the aquatics director at the Y. She said this area is in need of lifeguards.

“It is very important because pools in this area need lifeguards. So we offer the lifeguard training for them and it is a great opportunity for them. Especially if you are younger it looks really good on a college resume,” Thomas said.

Participants will have to swim six laps in the pool, tread water for two minutes, and be able to pass the 10 pound brick test. The next session will be in April. For additional information, you can visit their website.