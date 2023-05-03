PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Lifeline Princeton Church of God offers a Celebrate Recovery program to help change lives for the better.

Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step, faith-based program that helps guide people through their hardships and overcome them.

The group meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community free of charge.

The meeting starts with dinner and then goes into a scripture-led lesson or personal testimony portion. Everyone participates in a large group session and then splits into small group sessions followed by an open discussion where people can share what they are going through.

Amanda Nichols, who helps lead the Celebrate Recovery group at Lifeline, said the program is a safe space for people to come together and heal.

“I think that it’s a great resource because all of us have hurts, habits and hang-ups, whether it’s from addiction or not,” said Nichols. “We believe as a church and at celebrate recovery that freedom is possible through Christ.”

The program began two years ago at the church, and both Nichols and her husband Chris Nichols – who is a pastor at the church – facilitate the program. They both have personal experience dealing with addiction and recovery, and strive to help others overcome the same obstacles.

“Being able to help people, I feel like we’re changing the trajectory of their family- not just them personally but their kids, and their grandkids, and their spouses, and just their whole family dynamic,” said Chris Nichols.

Nichols said they also provide childcare services for children 11 and under and that people can freely attend any group meeting and remain anonymous if they wish.

Lifeline also has three other church locations in Hinton, Peterstown and Christianburg. The Hinton campus also does a recovery-based program on Thursday nights called the Freedom Project.

To learn more about Celebrate Recovery and the program, visit their website.