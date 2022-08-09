FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The largest family reunion on record is back on in Mercer County.

Organized in 1929, the Lilly Reunion brings together generations of families from all over the country and world to southern West Virginia. Nestled on acres of land in Mercer County, hundreds of Lilly descendants come to tell old family stories and meet new relatives.

“When you come through the gate up there, you are a cousin,” said Ginger Lilly. “It doesn’t have to be a kissing cousin, it can be a hugging cousin that’s for sure. But when you come through the gate… you’re considered a family member.”

The reunion is from August 12th through the 14th.