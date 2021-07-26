Lilly Reunion back on for 2021 following COVID-19 cancellation

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — The largest family reunion on record is back in Mercer County. Organized in 1929, the Lilly Reunion brings together generations of families from all over the country and world to southern West Virginia.

Nestled on acres of land in Mercer County, hundreds of Lilly descendants come to tell old family stories and meet new family. President of the reunion Darrell Lilly, said from clear across the world, Lilly’s come to celebrate their family name.

“It covers the whole United States. We have at least half of the states represented every year and we’ve had them from Canada and Japan,” said Lilly.

The Lilly Reunion comes back Friday, August 13th through Sunday, August 15th at the reunion site in Flat Top, Mercer County. Lilly said there will be food, games and plenty of storytelling. He said everyone is welcome, not just those with the Lilly last name. The annual dinner begins at 5p.m. August 13th.