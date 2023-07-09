FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — If you are a Lilly, it is time to mark your calendar and get together with your family because the Lilly Reunion makes its return from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The three-day event gets started on Friday with a family dinner. The fun continues through the weekend with many different events, such as the Miss Lilly Contest, a genealogy booth and an awards ceremony where prizes are awarded to the youngest in attendance, furthest traveled, the couple married the longest, among others.

Darrell Lilly, the President of the Lilly reunion says al Lilly family member are welcome.

“It’s time to show up, and we welcome everybody but the Lilly’s we would like to see them you know come together, all of them. We haven’t had a huge crowd for several years but still yet 25 states are represented. It’s still a lot of Lilly’s,” Lilly said.

Admission to the reunion is free. If you are going to attend the dinner on Friday night, meals will be served from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. and cost 10 dollars for adults and $2.50 for kids.