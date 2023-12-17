THE FOLLOWING WARNINGS/ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County from 1 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties from 1 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Summers, Mercer, and Tazewell counties from 7 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORIES: Tazewell, Bland, and Giles from 7 p.m. Sunday night to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Tonight, ongoing showers will continue as a low pressure system moves off to the northeast. For counties west of the I-77 corridor, they should start to see showers diminish after 7 p.m. while counties east of the I-77 corridor continue to see lingering showers into Monday morning. We’ll see winds change out of the northwest tonight, bringing in colder air and a brisk start on Monday with temperatures in the 30s.

Monday will be a slick morning commute thanks to yesterday’s showers. Breezy winds at times for your Monday so keep track of your outdoor holiday decorations once again. Northwest winds will rush in colder air, causing a transition over to snow showers during the second half of the day, with the highest accumulations occurring across the mountains. As temperatures continue to drop, black ice and slick roads will be something to watch out for Monday night.

Tuesday sees our winds start to settle and our clouds begin to break apart as high pressure builds in. A few ongoing snow showers will be possible across the mountains, but they’ll begin to diminish as we head into your Tuesday night. It will be a frigid day as afternoon highs only get into the 20s, and “feels like” conditions in the teens.

Wednesday finally brings back area wide dry weather as a high pressure system moves in. Lots of sunshine with little cloud cover for your Wednesday, this will help get afternoon highs into the 40s. Though, keep a cold weather jacket for Wednesday morning as temperatures start out in the 20s.

Thursday once again brings in the sunshine thanks to high pressure. Very much a repeat pattern for our Thursday as we enjoy mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the 40s by dinnertime. Once again, we start with temperatures in the 20s for the morning commute so don’t forget those jackets.

Friday starts with sunshine, but clouds look to build for the second half of the day. This will be followed by the chance for showers during the overnight and continue into your Saturday. Beyond the shower chance late, we enjoy a mild Friday overall with temperatures back in the 40s.

Saturday continues with the chance for some showers. Doesn’t appear to be a washout at this point, but busting out the umbrellas wouldn’t hurt. It’s a mild and somewhat gloomy day to begin the weekend with afternoon highs in the 40s.

Sunday contends with a few clouds, but we should also see plenty of breaks of sun as well. Southeast winds will make for an above average day for temperatures as we try to get near 50 degrees.

In your extended forecast, next Sunday will try to make a run into the 50s before dipping back down into the 40s by next Monday and Tuesday. With rain showers possible for your next weekend, a good reminder to download the StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date with the latest weather information.

TONIGHT

Ongoing showers. Cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY

Cold. Switch over to snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

MTN snow showers. PM clearing. Frigid. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. Lots of sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start. Clouds and showers late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower chance. Mild day. Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly cloudy. Plenty of breaks. Highs near 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Partly sunny. Average temperatures. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Mild. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. A few breaks. Highs in the 40s.