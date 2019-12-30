Listeria concerns prompts ramen recall

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Veggie Noodle Co. said this weekend it was voluntarily recalling its Cece’s brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained in the package may be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria.

The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.

More Recalls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Battle for the Armory is underway in Beckley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battle for the Armory is underway in Beckley"

Law enforcement warning people to be safe out in public with smart phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement warning people to be safe out in public with smart phones"

Ronceverte Police investigating burglary on Greenbrier Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronceverte Police investigating burglary on Greenbrier Avenue"

UPDATE: Body of Missing Raleigh County woman found

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Body of Missing Raleigh County woman found"

Wyoming County Commission appoints a new Interim Sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Commission appoints a new Interim Sheriff"

Gov. Justice pledged to help fix Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice pledged to help fix Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News