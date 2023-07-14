BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s Make it Shine Committee and Piney Creek Watershed Association ask folks to keep it clean.

The two groups went to Jim Word Memorial Park on July 14, 2023, a Friday afternoon, to pick up litter.

They started at Word Park with brooms and dustbins and moved along some downtown streets.

“Well, we’re finding a lot of cigarette butts,” said Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Brittany Chaber. “I would hope that people would use all of the trash cans that are available, to throw their cigarette butts away, yeah.”

There are trash receptacles throughout Jim Word Memorial Park. The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and the Piney Creek Watershed Association encourage everyone to dispose of their trash properly.