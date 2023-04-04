Beckley, WV (WVNS) – This April marks the 4th annual Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign. The goal is to provide support to local police K-9 handlers across West Virginia.

Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for Little Caesars Pizza, said the campaign started in 2019 and continues to grow.

“When we first started, we were only providing 85 handlers in our state in the southern part of West Virginia. Over the years, we now have every Little Caesars location in the state of West Virginia in collaboration to do this program” Donahue-Moore said.

For this year, the locations will be raising money to provide “On the Go Kits”. These kits will have different tools including an A/C vent hose system, a non-spill water bowl, and even a tactical tab leash.

Corporal Timothy Capehart with the Beckley Police Department said this campaign means so much for him and his dog Ora.

“I’ve been a K9 handler for 6 and a half years. I was actually a handler when they started this program years ago and it greatly benefited us. Not only our department, but all the handlers across the state by providing us with more equipment than what we are initially issued” Capehart said.

The campaign runs for the entire month of April. By the end, all locations are hoping to raise a total of $30,000.

Donahue-Moore says she wants to continue this campaign in the future.

“They’re out there protecting our communities and keeping them safe. And if we can have something to provide them the tools and supplies they need, then I think it’s a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and give them some extra support” Donahue-Moore said.

All to support and give back to local K-9 units.