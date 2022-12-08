BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Little General President Greg Darby donates each year to Toys for Tots, a program that provides toys for kids at Christmas.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, a Little General youth ambassador handed off the check to Jay Quesenberry, Toys for Tots coordinator, at Little General on Harper Road.

Charlie Houck, director of public relations for Little General, said 15-year-old Tristan Smith was named an ambassador to Toys for Tots because of her dedication to Little General’s annual toy collection for the program.

When she was five years old, Houck said, she asked her mother to buy presents for Toys for Tots instead of buying presents for Tristan.

Each year, Tristan has donated generously to Toys for Tots.

“I don’t like to see others with nothing and, then, see me having things,” Tristan explained. “I’m very fortunate and I want every kid to have the same experience I have, and I don’t want other kids to be left out.”

