BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Little General Stores made their annual donation to the Toys for Tots Drive on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Director of Public Relations Charlie Houk handed the check over to J.P. Stevens of Toys for Tots written out to the amount of $5,000.

“With Toys for Tots, we just wanna make sure that all the kids have toys on Christmas morning when they wake up, knowing that some…you know, they might not be able to have that lifestyle as much as others and we want them to see that, you know, we’re here to help them,” said Little General Ambassador, Tristen Smith. “And, you know, for the parents this is kind of like a community that we build just so they know that they’re not alone.”

Smith has been a part of Toys for Tots for seven years, since she was only nine years old.

The money will go towards buying as many toys as possible for children in need.