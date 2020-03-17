First case of COVID-19 identified in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) holds his daily briefing on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The began the conference by announcing the first case of the virus was identified in West Virginia.

Details on the case were not immediately available, but it was discovered in the Eastern Panhandle.

The Governor also mandated the closing of restaurants, bars and casinos in the Mountain State starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He did say carry-out will still be available at the restaurants and bars.

