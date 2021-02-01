Gov. Justice applauds West Virginia’s continued success in vaccine administration

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice began his press briefing by reading off the 22 West Virginians that have been lost since his Friday briefing. The total number of deaths across WV has reached 2,028. “Keep all these people in your prayers, please do,” said Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice continued to go over the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard Statistics. The DHHR reports there are 97,782 West Virginians recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic. Active cases continue to decrease daily, with 20,615 total active cases currently in WV. The daily percent positive sits at 8.03, while the cumulative percent positive has risen to 5.62 percent.

In a vaccination update, Governor Justice announced the formation of vaccination clinics in all 55 counties from Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2021. These clinics are for all WV residents aged 65 and over. There were 369 more West Virginians to receive their first dose of the vaccine. This puts the total number of first doses administered at 194,488. When it comes to secondary doses, an additional 162 people became fully vaccinated. This makes the total of fully vaccinated West Virginians at 68,392. “West Virginia, you are looking great,” said Justice.

“If you have been blessed and have recovered, please go give blood,” Justice pleaded. He urged all those fortunate enough to recover to donate blood in order to hopefully save a life. He went on to plead with residents to continue wearing masks as they are the best defense until vaccine can be fully rolled out.

When it comes to outbreaks across WV, there are currently six outbreaks in churches in five separate counties. Summers County is the only local county included in these outbreaks. Across correctional centers, there are only 23 active inmate cases, with 37 staff cases. Long-term care facilities are experiencing 68 outbreaks across their state facilities.

Before closing his briefing, Justice applauded the continued success of West Virginia when it comes to vaccine administration. Governor Justice urged all to get tested when feeling even the slightest symptom. “You will not grow antlers from getting the vaccine,” Gov. Justice said when cementing the safety of receiving the vaccine.