CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- Ahead of the West Virginia Primary Election in May, Secretary of State Mac Warner asked for an opinion regarding voting in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey delivered that opinion on Wednesday, March 17, 2020.

It was AG Morrisey's opinion that the Governor's state of emergency declaration gives Secretary Warner the authority to allow voters broad access to absentee voting. Morrisey stated that Chapter 3 of the West Virginia State Code allows for those "confined to a specific location and prevented from voting" due to "illness ... or other medical reason," provides the Secretary of State emergency authority to extend absentee voting eligibility to those subject to limited travel and/or mandatory or voluntary quarantine due to COVID-19.