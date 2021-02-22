LIVE: Gov. Justice Town Hall on State Personal Income Tax Elimination

GHENT, WV (WVNS) -- Women who recently got the COVID-19 vaccine are being told it could affect their mammograms.

Doctors are finding women are seeing swollen lymph nodes on the sides where they are getting their shots. Because swollen lymph nodes can be a sign of breast cancer, oncologists are advising women to get their annual mammograms either before they get the vaccine, or wait until four to six weeks after.