Live music making comeback in southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Live performances and events were stalled for a long time because of the pandemic.

For local bands, live performances are a key part of their success. During the pandemic, performance venues and events came to a halt, making it harder for local musicians to get their name out there and share their music with the community; however, that did not stop the Heavy-Set Paw-Paws from continuing their passion.

“During the pandemic it was a good time for us to write and to record,” said Tyler Evans; Vocalist. “We both had set ups at home so we could still bounce stuff off each other and we were still making music which is what we really love to do.”

After a difficult year, live performers and performance spaces are eager to get back to working together.

“Every little local venue is equally important in getting the whole thing kick started again,” said David Gravely; Guitarist. “I wanted to do this at the Raleigh to not only help our band, but to let people know that the Raleigh is back in business.”

The return of live music also means the return of a more connected community, and for local bands that community support means everything.

“It’s sort of just like lifeblood for all the bands because like I said if you’ve decided to live in Beckley, or you’re from Beckley and you’re a musician, and you believe in Beckley then you want it to thrive,” said Gravely.

To buy tickets for the Heavy-Set Paw-Paws upcoming show on Friday, July 23, 2021 check out their Facebook page.