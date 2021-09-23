LIVE: YouTalk+ is back with Episode 4

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ is back this week with a new show airing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with host Jessica Schueler.

We are covering the major topics happening both locally and nationally. First, the Mercer County Board of Health issued an indoor/outdoor mask mandate, effective immediately. Jessica will talk with Health Department Administrator Roger Topping about what what pushed them to be only one of two counties in the state to put a mandate in place.

Next up is another topic making headlines – Bridge Day! It was announced on Wednesday that BASE jumping for this year’s event will be canceled. Jessica chats with BASE jumping coordinator Marcus Ellison about the removal of the this main event at Bridge Day and the potential of an overall cancellation.

Finally, we’re covering a murder in McDowell County that has left a community wanting answers, as one person accused is still on the run. Then, Jessica breaks down what we now about the murder that’s making national news, the missing persons case of Gabby Petito. We find out where the case stands now.

