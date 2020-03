Courtesy of Bill Fraley

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A local eighth grader is getting creative and using her voice while she is home from school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gillian Fraley is an eighth grader at PikeView Middle School. Her choir teacher assigned a paper for students to write about their experiences while home from school. Fraley decided to write a song instead! With the help of her father on the guitar, she came up with the perfect lyrics.