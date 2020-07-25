Local accountant talks stimulus checks and taxes

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– There are a lot of questions in the air as we wait to see if another round of checks from the latest stimulus package will be approved. One of those questions is whether or not the money will go against your tax returns for the following year.

Accountant Michele Davis said people can find answers on the IRS website. They have a whole page dedicated to answering questions about stimulus checks.

“If you go into the frequently asked question section the IRS says no,” Davis added. “Even though both parents received the $500 stimulus based on the timing of their return and the timing of the claiming of the dependent that they do not owe that money back.”

Davis said the only time she worked with someone who had to pay back the whole amount of the stimulus check, was when a family member received one after passing away.