Local airport works on gaining international notoriety

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Board members voted to approve a name addition for Yeager Airport on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Beginning in January, the name of the airport will be West Virginia International Yeager Airport. According to a news release, it’s been more than a decade since the airport has done a brand refresh. Officials believe the new name will help ‘attract future air service’ and gain international notoriety.

Right now, Yeager is only one of 31 commercial airports in the country without a city, state or region in the name.

An airport must have a a U.S. Customs Building to be designated as an international airport. You do not have to have international commercial service. The U.S. Customs Building will reportedly be completed in December, which allows ‘international’ to be added into the airport’s name.