PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is in dire need of help from the community.

The shelter has been in Code Red for a month now and workers are not seeing many, if any, adoptions of one of their 70 dogs housed in the shelter. Even while our 59News crew was filming, more dogs were being dropped off giving the workers no choice but to bring them in.

Stacey Harmon, Director of the shelter, said if space isn’t made within the week, euthanasia will be the next option.

She said she’ll have to start with the longest-staying dog with aggression issues.

“Those are the ones that seem to sit here and wait the longest. I mean I have one back there who’s been here a year and it’s not fair to them to just sit and look at walls day in and day out either,” Harmon said.

She said there are more factors contributing to the shelter filling up beyond capacity.

“I have animal control that’s needing to bring dogs in from situations they need to get out of, I have people that are angry because I can’t take their dogs, you know the strays. So, it’s a catch-22, I’m between a rock and a hard place,” Harmon said.

And spaying and neutering is hard to do since veterinarians in the area are booked several months in advance.

“It takes forever to get an appointment and that’s the problem that we’re seeing is people have to wait months to get in and during those months the animal is impregnated,” Harmon said.

Harmon added all you need to bring with you if you plan on adopting is a driver’s license.