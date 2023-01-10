PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–An art class at a local middle school is taking a different approach at being creative.

Miss Pettus’ art class at Princeton Middle School is student-led. Students can create their own artwork to showcase at school, with their friends, or at home.

Pettus said she wants her students to learn art skills they can use later in life.

“I want them to come up with their own ideas about things and what they’re passionate about and they’re interested in and to overcome obstacles. To not quit just because they’re not good at something the first time they do it. And to preserve and work through those problems,” Pettus said.

Pettus added once she started the new learning techniques in her class, she’s seen a tremendous improvement in her students.