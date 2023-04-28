GHENT, WV (WVNS)–A painting from Sophie Pace, an Alderson artist, will be featured at The Alderson Artisans Gallery.

A release from the Alderson Artisans Gallery, stated the opening will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 2 P.M to 4 P.M. The showing will run until Monday, July 3, giving everyone the perfect amount of time to see her work.

Light refreshments will be be served on opening day. The spring hours are the gallery are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

For more information, you can visit Alderson Artisans Gallery – Home (aldersongallery.com).