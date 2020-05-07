Local artist paints murals to beautify Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The city of Ronceverte unveiled a second mural on May 7, 2020.

It was painted by local artist, Tanya Hazelwood. The mural includes animals and plants she felt were important to the Mountain State.

It can be seen on Main Street, so community members and travelers heading through Ronceverte can check out the mural at any time.

“It just brightens it up. I’m not going to lie, Ronceverte’s a little dreary and grey, and so this brings a spark of color and a spark of happiness,” Hazelwood said. “I hope when people drive by that they see it and get happy about Ronceverte because I love Ronceverte.”

Hazelwood said adding this mural helped spark energy and excitement within her. She added there will be more murals popping up around the city.