BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)– Bluewell is getting new artwork for people to enjoy!

Rod Leisure, who goes by “Rodman,” is working on a new mural in the area in collaboration with King Tire.

Leisure said that though he has not painted this type of thing frequently, he likes to think he was the right choice to do it.

“This is the second time I’ve painted a side by side but art’s art. And I do like to think I was the right guy for this kind of project — mechanical aspects of it, the big and crazy and over the top thing,” said Rodman.

The artwork, Leisure hopes, will help people commemorate a visit to beautiful Bluewell West Virginia.

He also said that he is hopeful other businesses can invest in beautifying the community.

Leisure hopes to have the mural completed by October 27, 2023. Those who hope to see the art can see it at King Tire on Route 52.