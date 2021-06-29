Local artists to be featured in exhibit at The Resort at Glade Springs

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — An art exhibit is coming to The Resort at Glade Springs this week.

“The Nature of Art” exhibit is coming to the Inn at the Resort at Glade Springs. It will feature the work of Florida artist Junior Sandler, who specializes in abstract paintings with watercolors and acricyl paint.

There will also be three local artists featured. Jeweler Sally Jarrett, sculptor and woodworker Karen Sparks and 9-year-old drawer illustrator Zain Patel will have their work on display at the exhibit.



Kathy Caperton with Mountain Laurel Art Works explained this is for everyone, whether you are an art guru or not.

“Art brings a lot of joy,” Caperton said. “Coming out of COVID, I think we need all of these beautiful bright colors and just the joy of art itself.”

The art show will be at the front hall of the Inn at The Resort at Glade Springs on Thursday, July 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A cocktail party is also scheduled from 6 to 9 Friday night.

For Glade Spring County Club Members, the event is free. For the general public, it costs $15.00. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketleap.com.