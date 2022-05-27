BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local senior from Woodrow Wilson signs to Concord University to play golf in the fall on May 27, 2022. Zan Hill says his decision to play for CU was influenced by knowing a lot of the players at the University.

Hill’s brother plays golf and playing with his brother helped shape him into the player he is now. He also plays basketball and says it drove him to work hard in other sports like golf.

“I just… I’m a competitive guy,” said Hill. “I want to go in in anything I do so that translated over and helped me prepare for golf as well.”

Hill says this was an easy decision for him to make and is glad he is staying local for this next chapter in his life. He plans to major in Accounting and Business Administration at Concord this fall.