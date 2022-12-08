FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball player is continuing his career on the diamond.

Midland Trail High School senior, Bo Persinger signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to play baseball.

Persinger said his older brother also attended Wesleyan. He said the decision was an easy one to make.

“It was definitely my first choice,” said Persinger. “I just had to wait for a little bit to get some better film and put myself out there a little more. Once Coach Lee gave me the offer, I pounced on it like a week later.”

Persinger said he plans to study business administration. He added he hopes to open his own business one day.