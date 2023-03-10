BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One Raleigh County bakery is doing something a little extra sweet for those who keep our communities safe.

Instead of throwing away unbought bakery items at the end of the day, Kozy Farms Sweets thought of a less wasteful option

Kozy Farms donates the leftover goods at the end of every week to local hospice houses, fire and police stations, hospitals and more.

Owner Sarah Tarackozy said it is about giving back to those who serve our communities.

“They have to work when everybody else can go home,” Tarackozy said. “They have to work when everything is busy and when they can be at home and they usually work long hours and overnight shifts and stuff like that so it’s nice for them to have something special.”

Kozy Farms Sweets is located on Harper Road in Beckley and is open Tuesday through Saturday.