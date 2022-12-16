RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A bank in our area showed its appreciation for its customers Friday, December 16, 2022.

Pendleton Community Bank along with the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held an open house at their locations in Raleigh and Fayette Counties as a thank-you to customers.

Customers could purchase a rubber ducky for five dollars to help the United Way of Southern West Virginia with their Ducky Plunge.

“To work for a community bank that’s so involved in our communities that partner with great organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Southern West Virginia to truly make our communities better places,” said Karen Ewing, the market leader for Pendleton Community Bank.

The Ducky Plunge will be held on December 31st.