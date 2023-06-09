BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A local bank is giving back to their customers.

Pendleton Community Bank held their annual customer appreciation day on Friday, June 9th with food, drinks, and door prizes.

The first 50 customers to come in also got a coupon for the Italian ice truck set up in the parking lot.

Karen Ewing, the market leader for Raleigh and Fayette Counties at Pendleton Community Bank, said this event is something they look forward to all year long.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show our customers and our community overall just how much we truly appreciate the trust they give us in helping with their financial needs,” Ewing added.

The grand prize was a wicker outdoor patio furniture set.