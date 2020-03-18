Local bar owners react to COVID-19 closures

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Governor Jim Justice announced all bars and restaurants in West Virginia will close until further notice.

Tuesday evening, Kim Harrington, owner of Monkey’s Uncle Bar and Grill in Fayetteville, was preparing to host their second annual St. Patrick’s day party, amid COVID-19 concerns.

“We just came up with a plan that we’d be safe so far as cleanliness and then just let the people decide,” said Harrington. “If they want to come they’ll come. If they don’t then we understand.”

Down the road, Cassidy Bayes, co-owner of Southside Junction Taphouse, tended a near-empty bar , rare for the holiday. She already decided to cancel their party when Gov. Jim Justice delivered the announcement.

“We close restaurants, we close bars, and we close our casinos,” said Justice.

Bayes said the measure is necessary, but as a business owner, it is concerning.

“Hopefully we’ll match the other states and do the two weeks of quarantine like they have done. But if it does go longer, I think I, and some other small business owners, will be worried,” said Bayes.

Bars and restaurants can still do carry out. That way owners, like Harrington, can keep employees paid.

“People can come in and pick up their food to-go. They’re all on board with whatever we decide,” said Harrington.

However, Bayes said she is not sure her tap house can rely on take-out.

“For take-out orders, that will definitely be tricky for us,” Bayes said. “We are mostly a bar. We sell beer and wine, people like to come in here with their friends and enjoy those things, and then get some snack foods as well. So we will have to come up with a plan for the remainder of the quarantine.”

Bayes said if you want to help your local restaurants, you can purchase gift cards to use when they reopen.