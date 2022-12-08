BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball team is holding a sock drive right before the holidays.

The West Virginia Miners are hosting the drive for local nursing home residents. People can drop off donations at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

Stadium Director, Diane Epling says socks are a great need — especially in nursing homes.

“So we’re just here to help and we want to encourage the community to come out and drop some socks in the bin and we will take those to the local nursing home residents,” said stadium director Diane Epling.

Epling added they will be collecting socks up until December 20th.