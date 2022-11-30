SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local basketball team received a donation to their program as a thank-you for their community service.

The Shady Spring Tigers received a donation to their program for their help with a bingo fundraiser put on by the Raleigh County Humane Society and The Raleigh County Board of Realtors. The board of realtors donated an unspecified amount that will help the program with expenses.

“I asked who wants to help and a bunch of them wanted to help and donate their time and help for a good cause and I just think that just speaks volumes for the type of character we have on this team and it goes beyond the court,” said head coach Ronnie Olson.

Olson added he was not seeking anything in return but is thankful for the donation.