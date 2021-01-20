Local black organizations react to Vice President Kamala Harris taking office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — “Of the duties of the office at which I am about to enter. So help me God, so help me god,” Madame Vice President Kamala Harris said during her oath. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 was an historic day in America.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and Former California Senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first woman of color Vice President.

Madame Vice President Harris is part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, also known as the AKA’s. Angela Booker is one of the secretaries of the AKA Beckley Chapter. She said she is excited one of her own was elected to such a high office.

“It is absolutely fantastic. It’s been something that I have and I’m certain other women of color have dreamed about for years and basically women in general have dreamed about. Seeing someone, a female, move into this position. It is just dynamic, I am almost at a lost of words when I think about it. I am just totally excited,” Booker said.

Booker said this is a wonderful time for women in America. She believes Vice President Harris will now open the doors for generations of women to come.

“She has opened the door and I am sure that now little girls, young women, even women of my age, can now stop and think, and look at it and say ‘you know what, we were also told as children anything that we desire we can achieve if we put our foot forth and try our best to achieving it,” Booker continued.

The President of the Beckley National Association of Advancement of Colored People also believes Vice President Kamala Harris will be opening doors for women. Barbara Charles is the President of the Beckley Chapter of the NAACP.

She said she was in awe watching history unfold right before her eyes. She believes Vice President Harris will pave the way for women across the country. Charles also said this is exactly what Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of when he talked about unity.

“The very things that Dr. King stood for that one day we are going to sit down at the table and all of these issues will come together. And I believe that day is what we are seeing right now,” Charles said.



Charles stated women should not be afraid to take a leap of faith, and to follow their dreams, no matter how big they are.