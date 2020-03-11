Local bookstore to hold Poetry and Wine night

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you love poetry, A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg is throwing the perfect event for you!

Poetry and Wine is the name of the event and it will take place inside the bookstore. The poetry will be the writings of Sarah Elkins, a local woman in Lewisburg.

Manager of A New Chapter, Shaye Gadomski, said wine will be provided by The Local.

“Poetry is one thing that I feel like is underrated or doesn’t always get the appreciation it deserves,” Gadomski said. “It’s really impactful to be so short and just the word selection. There’s a lot of thought put into it so I really admire people who focus on poetry.”

The event will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 6 p.m.

It is a free event, open to the public so Gadomski said if you plan on attending and want a seat, you should arrive early. Standing room is available.

