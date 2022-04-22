COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS)– Weathered Ground Brewery partnered up with the Piney Creek Watershed Agency to host their Earth Day Soiree Friday, April 22, 2022. The event celebrated clean-up efforts in Raleigh county in honor of Earth Day. It featured activities like a silent auction, live music, a community art project, raffles, and giveaways as well as a limited-edition Earth Day beer to enjoy during the event.

“To talk about Earth Day, it’s like what is my impact here on earth on the planet?” said Piney Creek Watershed Association community coordinator Kate Sopher. “We care about the Piney Creek watershed because we recognize where things end up, they end up in the creek.”

The brewery will host a trash pick-up along Route 19 Saturday, April 23. Anyone who wants to participate can meet at the Brewery at 10 a.m.