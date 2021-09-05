Local brewery talks about the importance of Beer festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One local brewery was excited to be out at the festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021, promoting their businesses while also checking out other breweries.

FreeFolk Brewery is located in Fayetteville. Jim Way is a brewer. He said their company like many others was hit hard during the shutdown. He also stated this is a way for everybody to learn more about what their brewery has to offer.

“It’s great to come out and see all of the other breweries from across the state. We try their beers and they try our beer and we all try to promote each other,” Way said.

Way said if you want to keep up with the latest events Freefolk has to offer you can visit their Facebook page.