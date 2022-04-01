BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local family owned business in our region celebrated a big milestone. Schewels Home turns 125 years old this month.



Back in 1897, Elias Schewel, a Lithuanian immigrant, began work as a door-to-door salesman in Lynchburg, Virginia. Selling chairs on horseback, Schewel grew his business until he was able to open his first store in Chicago.

125 years later, Schewels company now operates 50 stores in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia including locations in Beckley and Princeton.

On April 19, the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open its new corporate headquarters in the town that started it all, Lynchburg, VA.

While Elias has since passed, the company, which carries his name, has remained in the family for 5 generations. Current owners Marc and Jack Schewel are the 4th generation of the Schewel family with owner Matt Schewel as the 5th.

A point of pride for one of America’s oldest furniture chain stores.

As the month of April kicks off, the company is excited to celebrate its century and a quarter birthday with specials, deals, and prizes.

Sales Associate Lisa Brooks said she welcomes everyone to join her and her team all month long for the celebration.

“We wanted to welcome everyone out to Shewels Home here in Beckley, West Virginia for our 125th celebration. We’re going to be celebrating the whole month of April with great deals. And we just want everybody to come on and visit our friendly staff here, get registered for different drawings that we’re going to have throughout the month. And I think everybody will have a great time.” Lisa Brooks, Schewels Home Furnishings

Weekly prizes will begin later in the month with a grand prize worth $10,000 in free furniture.

“We can`t think of a better way to celebrate our 125th year than to offer these amazing deals and prizes to our customers across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina,” said CEO Marc Schewel.

The company also plans to donate a portion of every mattress sale for their Dollars for Diapers campaign to help needy family’s with ties through the Salvation Army.

Managers on staff at the Beckley location stated there will be something each week this month and into May and hopes to see everyone during the Anniversary Sale. The sale is set to kick off on April 19. For more information on upcoming events, how to enter to win, and other anniversary sales information, head over to their website.

Schewels Home in Beckley, WV is located at 200 Beckley Plaza, Beckley, WV 25801.

Schewels Home in Princeton, WV is located at 1123 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740