Local business hands out free food boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local business teamed up with the Salvation Army to pass out free food, Friday, July 10, 2020.

Crossroads Chevrolet handed out free food boxes to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The food boxes contained about nine days of food and a $25 gift card to Walmart.

Don Kiley is the General Manager of the local car dealership.

“We’re just trying to do something good for people who are in need, who may not ask for it,” Kiley said.

They handed out the boxes from 11 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday.

